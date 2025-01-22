Left Menu

VHP Calls for Unified Religious Property Law in India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has proposed a unified law for managing religious property across all faiths in India. Addressing the Joint Committee of Parliament on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, VHP urged a single statute to replace distinct laws for different religions, advocating for uniformity with possible tailored exceptions.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the creation of a single law to govern the endowment of religious properties across all religions in India. In a letter to the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, VHP suggested a unified statute to streamline property management among different religious communities.

According to the VHP, secular and uniform legislation will align with Article 44 of the Constitution, which aims for a uniform civil code. The organization criticized the historical context of the Waqf Act, highlighting its origins as a private member's Bill and accused past government complicity in its enactment.

VHP advocates for expanding the Waqf Act to include all religious charities while allowing customized provisions for specific religious traditions. This approach aims to ensure fair representation and management of religious assets nationwide.

