Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code: A Tribute to Ambedkar's Vision

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, praised the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a significant stride towards achieving the India envisioned by B.R. Ambedkar. This announcement came during a function marking Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary.

Dhami underscored Ambedkar's belief in equal and uniform laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion or community. He noted that existing personal laws had contributed to social disparities and discrimination, making the UCC a necessary reform.

The Chief Minister highlighted UCC's potential to empower women, particularly by protecting Muslim women from practices like Halala and triple talaq. Dhami criticized the Congress for not honouring Ambedkar adequately and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing Ambedkar's contributions.

