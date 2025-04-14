Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code: A Tribute to Ambedkar's Vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds the state's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a landmark step towards realizing B.R. Ambedkar's vision for equal laws. Speaking on Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Dhami emphasized UCC's role in empowering women and eliminating social disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:42 IST
Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code: A Tribute to Ambedkar's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, praised the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a significant stride towards achieving the India envisioned by B.R. Ambedkar. This announcement came during a function marking Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary.

Dhami underscored Ambedkar's belief in equal and uniform laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion or community. He noted that existing personal laws had contributed to social disparities and discrimination, making the UCC a necessary reform.

The Chief Minister highlighted UCC's potential to empower women, particularly by protecting Muslim women from practices like Halala and triple talaq. Dhami criticized the Congress for not honouring Ambedkar adequately and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing Ambedkar's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025