EU Ministers Seek Consensus on Easing Syria Sanctions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas hopes for a political agreement on easing Syria sanctions. The discussion among European ministers comes as Assad is ousted, with some capitals ready to suspend sanctions to support the transition. Others aim to retain leverage through a step-by-step approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a political consensus on easing sanctions against Syria. The hopes are pinned on the upcoming meeting of European ministers scheduled for next week.

EU foreign ministers are set to deliberate on the unfolding situation in Syria during their Brussels meeting on January 27. This comes after President Bashar al-Assad was removed from power by insurgent forces, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which the UN recognizes as a terrorist organization.

While some European countries are eager to swiftly suspend economic sanctions to signal support for Syria's transition, others stress the necessity of maintaining EU leverage over the new Syrian regime, despite any eased sanctions. Kallas acknowledged a willingness to adopt a step-by-step approach and reconsider actions if developments go awry. The sanctions presently cover a ban on importing Syrian oil and freezing Syrian central bank assets in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

