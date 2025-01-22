EU Ministers Seek Consensus on Easing Syria Sanctions

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a political consensus on easing sanctions against Syria. The hopes are pinned on the upcoming meeting of European ministers scheduled for next week.

EU foreign ministers are set to deliberate on the unfolding situation in Syria during their Brussels meeting on January 27. This comes after President Bashar al-Assad was removed from power by insurgent forces, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which the UN recognizes as a terrorist organization.

While some European countries are eager to swiftly suspend economic sanctions to signal support for Syria's transition, others stress the necessity of maintaining EU leverage over the new Syrian regime, despite any eased sanctions. Kallas acknowledged a willingness to adopt a step-by-step approach and reconsider actions if developments go awry. The sanctions presently cover a ban on importing Syrian oil and freezing Syrian central bank assets in Europe.

