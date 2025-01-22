Norway and Poland Forge Energy Partnership to Boost Economic Competition

Norway and Poland are set to establish a strategic partnership focused on energy, as announced by the prime ministers of both countries during a joint press conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere highlighted the importance of this collaboration for security, trade, and industrial cooperation, indicating that civil servants would be tasked with formalizing the agreement.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the critical need for affordable energy access to enable the economies of the European Union and Norway to compete with global economic powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)