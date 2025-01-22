Norway and Poland Forge Energy Partnership to Boost Economic Competition
Norway and Poland announced plans to form a strategic energy partnership, aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and energy security. The initiative will involve civil servants from both nations working towards a formal agreement, with a focus on providing affordable energy to compete globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:24 IST
Norway and Poland are set to establish a strategic partnership focused on energy, as announced by the prime ministers of both countries during a joint press conference in Oslo on Wednesday.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere highlighted the importance of this collaboration for security, trade, and industrial cooperation, indicating that civil servants would be tasked with formalizing the agreement.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the critical need for affordable energy access to enable the economies of the European Union and Norway to compete with global economic powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish Army Refutes Report of Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Near Baltic Pipe
Polish Prime Prime Donald Tusk says Russia has planned acts of terror against 'airlines over the world', reports AP.
Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Vessel Stalks Baltic Pipeline
Polish Prime Donald Tusk says Russia has planned acts of terror against 'airlines over the world', reports AP.
Mystery Surrounds Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in Baltic Pipeline Incident