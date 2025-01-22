Controversy Brews Over Bogus Votes in SGPC Elections

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) claims that large-scale registration of fraudulent votes has marred their upcoming elections, drawing widespread concern among its members.

A meeting, spearheaded by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami and attended by prominent leaders like Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Sukhbir Singh Badal, spotlighted alleged voter list manipulations. They cited the inclusion of non-Sikhs and unwarranted additions from assembly voter lists as troubling issues.

Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of electoral tampering, pledging to present evidence to Chief Commissioner Gurdwara Elections Surinder Singh Saron and advocating further scrutiny of the voter lists. The SGPC aims for an extension in voter registration deadlines and calls for the exclusion of ineligible enrollees.

(With inputs from agencies.)