Controversy Brews Over Bogus Votes in SGPC Elections

Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have raised concerns regarding alleged fraudulent voter registrations in the SGPC elections. Allegations include voter list manipulation and registration of ineligible voters, with accusations directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government. The SGPC plans to address these issues with Chief Commissioner Gurdwara Elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:51 IST
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) claims that large-scale registration of fraudulent votes has marred their upcoming elections, drawing widespread concern among its members.

A meeting, spearheaded by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami and attended by prominent leaders like Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Sukhbir Singh Badal, spotlighted alleged voter list manipulations. They cited the inclusion of non-Sikhs and unwarranted additions from assembly voter lists as troubling issues.

Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of electoral tampering, pledging to present evidence to Chief Commissioner Gurdwara Elections Surinder Singh Saron and advocating further scrutiny of the voter lists. The SGPC aims for an extension in voter registration deadlines and calls for the exclusion of ineligible enrollees.

