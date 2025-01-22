India Aims for 10,000 GI Tags by 2030: Piyush Goyal Sets Ambitious Target at GI Samagam

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, announced an ambitious target of achieving 10,000 Geographical Indication (GI) tags by 2030 during the GI Samagam in New Delhi. Organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the India Today Group, the event highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing India’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) ecosystem.

Shri Goyal revealed that the total number of GI tags issued so far stands at 605, but this number will see exponential growth through a "whole-of-government approach." A dedicated committee will oversee the achievement of this milestone.

Government’s Progress in Strengthening the IPR Ecosystem

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government has made significant strides in promoting the IPR framework.

The number of authorized users for GI tags rose from 365 to 29,000 in the last decade.

Patents granted increased from 6,000 to 100,000 during the same period.

Initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Fund and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme have further strengthened the ecosystem.

Shri Goyal emphasized the PM’s philosophy of “Vikas bhi aur Virasat bhi” (Development and Heritage), highlighting his efforts to promote Indian heritage, including GI-tagged products, through platforms like the "Mann ki Baat" radio program.

Branding and Quality Assurance for GI Products

The Minister stressed the importance of branding and maintaining high-quality standards for GI products to curb counterfeit items and increase their global appeal. He proposed collaborations with organizations like FSSAI and BIS to ensure compliance with quality standards.

Shri Goyal also acknowledged the efforts of states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in promoting GI products. He noted that the government has increased the department’s manpower and digitized processes to make them more efficient and time-bound.

Promotional Strategies for GI Products

Shri Goyal suggested several promotional avenues for GI products, including:

E-commerce Integration: Listing GI-tagged products on platforms such as GeM, ONDC, and major e-commerce websites. Showcasing at Public Infrastructure: Collaborating with railways, airports, and other public spaces to promote GI products. Global Outreach: Leveraging Indian embassies abroad to showcase GI-tagged products alongside ODOP items to unlock export potential.

Unlocking Export Potential

The Minister highlighted the growing interest in Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and specialty food products among global consumers. By ensuring better branding, quality assurance, and marketing, India can tap into the vast export potential of GI products.

The GI Samagam served as a platform to underscore the government’s vision of preserving India’s heritage while fostering economic growth. Shri Goyal’s target of 10,000 GI tags by 2030 is not just a numerical goal but a strategic move to boost India’s cultural and economic footprint on the global stage.