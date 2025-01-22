Left Menu

Increasing Reservation Quotas Stir Controversy in J&K

The cabinet sub-committee on reservation rules held a meeting to address concerns raised by aspirants and students regarding the current reservation policy in J&K. The committee, chaired by Minister Sakeena Itoo, discussed the policy's aspects and objections to the expansion of quotas in the Union territory.

The cabinet sub-committee on reservation rules convened on Wednesday to review grievances from aspirants and students concerning the reservation policy in J&K, according to an official report.

The meeting, led by Minister Sakeena Itoo, addressed various aspects of the policy and included participation from key ministers and department officials.

The committee, set up to tackle issues from the expanded reserved categories in J&K, will submit findings to the council of ministers, as the Central government's decision to increase the reservation quota faces pushback from local segments.

