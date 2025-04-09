Left Menu

Swedish Spy Scandal Raises Global Tensions

Swedish authorities have detained a man suspected of spying on Uyghurs for China, with the intent to collect intelligence on behalf of Chinese services. This case aligns with ongoing global concerns over Beijing's treatment of the Uyghur minority, despite China's denial of any wrongdoing.

Updated: 09-04-2025 17:55 IST
In a serious development, Swedish prosecutors have called for the detention of an individual accused of espionage activities targeting ethnic Uyghurs on behalf of China. This move was confirmed by the prosecution authority on Wednesday.

Details remain scant as the prosecution has chosen not to disclose more information regarding the case specifics, including whether it pertains to the Uyghur community residing in Sweden or those in other regions. The suspect's nationality has also been withheld, but records confirm he is currently being held in Stockholm.

The Chinese embassy in Sweden has expressed no knowledge of the situation and refrained from commenting. Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist stated that the man in question is suspected of collecting intelligence on Uyghurs for Chinese intelligence services. Rights groups have long accused China of human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, though China firmly denies these claims.

