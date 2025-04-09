Left Menu

A Village Submerged: The Tale of Lohari and Its Vanishing Culture

'Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore' by Yashasvi Juyal is a documentary that explores the cultural loss of the village Lohari in Uttarakhand after it was submerged by a hydroelectric dam. The film features elements of magic realism and will premiere at the Visions du Réel Festival in Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST
A Village Submerged: The Tale of Lohari and Its Vanishing Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yashasvi Juyal's poignant documentary, 'Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore,' delves deep into the cultural and ecological loss experienced by the village of Lohari in Uttarakhand, now submerged due to a hydroelectric dam project. The 27-minute film begins as an evocative conversation, mixing the realities of displacement with elements of magic realism.

Premiering at the Visions du Réel International Film Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, the documentary emerges from Juyal's personal connection to the region and his passion for storytelling. Documenting the impact on the community, Juyal highlights the erased identities and experiences of those from Lohari, a plight familiar across the Himalayas.

With historical context and a personal narrative, Juyal's work sheds light on broader issues of displacement and ecological imbalance in the Himalayas. Introducing an artistic perspective, Juyal intertwines Uttarakhand's mythology, leaving audiences with deep reflection on the region's evolving cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025