A Village Submerged: The Tale of Lohari and Its Vanishing Culture

Yashasvi Juyal's poignant documentary, 'Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore,' delves deep into the cultural and ecological loss experienced by the village of Lohari in Uttarakhand, now submerged due to a hydroelectric dam project. The 27-minute film begins as an evocative conversation, mixing the realities of displacement with elements of magic realism.

Premiering at the Visions du Réel International Film Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, the documentary emerges from Juyal's personal connection to the region and his passion for storytelling. Documenting the impact on the community, Juyal highlights the erased identities and experiences of those from Lohari, a plight familiar across the Himalayas.

With historical context and a personal narrative, Juyal's work sheds light on broader issues of displacement and ecological imbalance in the Himalayas. Introducing an artistic perspective, Juyal intertwines Uttarakhand's mythology, leaving audiences with deep reflection on the region's evolving cultural landscape.

