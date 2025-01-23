Left Menu

France Urges Israel to Show Restraint Amid West Bank Operations

France has expressed concern over Israel's recent military actions in Jenin, West Bank, which resulted in the deaths of nine Palestinians. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is set to discuss the situation and Israeli settlements at an upcoming European Union meeting.

  • France

France raised alarm on Wednesday following Israel's military operations in the West Bank city of Jenin, which led to the deaths of at least nine Palestinians. The French government has called for restraint from Israel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is expected to spotlight the issue of Israeli settlers in the West Bank during an European Union meeting scheduled for January 27.

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement emphasizing the need for discussions at a European level to address the ongoing tensions in the region.

