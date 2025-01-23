France Urges Israel to Show Restraint Amid West Bank Operations

France raised alarm on Wednesday following Israel's military operations in the West Bank city of Jenin, which led to the deaths of at least nine Palestinians. The French government has called for restraint from Israel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is expected to spotlight the issue of Israeli settlers in the West Bank during an European Union meeting scheduled for January 27.

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement emphasizing the need for discussions at a European level to address the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)