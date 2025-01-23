Espionage Tensions: Chinese National Arrested in the Philippines Sparks Diplomatic Dispute

The Philippine foreign ministry has expressed serious concern over potential espionage operations conducted by foreign nationals. This follows the recent arrest of Chinese national Deng Yuanqing, who is suspected of participating in spying activities.

Deng was found with equipment believed to be capable of spying on military facilities, and is alleged to be part of a surveillance group linked to the People's Liberation Army's Army Engineering University. The suspect's arrival in the Philippines was reportedly under investigation, with suspicions of targeting critical infrastructure, including military sites.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has asserted its commitment to national security and readiness to assist the ongoing investigation. In a related development, the Chinese embassy in Manila urged the Philippines to avoid spreading alleged 'Chinese spy' narratives, pointing to increasing local suspicion towards Chinese undertakings in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)