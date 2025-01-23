Left Menu

Austrian Property Tycoon Rene Benko Arrested Amid Corruption Probe

Rene Benko, founder of the Austrian property group Signa, was arrested at his Innsbruck villa amid a corruption investigation. An Italian judge ordered his arrest alongside eight others linked to alleged political corruption in northern Italy. Despite previous Austrian statements to the contrary, Benko was detained.

Updated: 23-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:57 IST
  • Austria

Rene Benko, founder of the fallen Austrian property group Signa, was arrested at his villa in Innsbruck, according to a report by the Kronen Zeitung on Thursday.

The arrest follows an Italian judge's order, which implicated Benko and eight others in a probe into alleged political corruption in northern Italy. Sources in close contact with the investigation had earlier informed Reuters about the judge's decision.

The development marks a shift from Austrian authorities' initial stance last month, where they indicated no plans to detain Benko despite the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

