France's 2024 Budget Deficit Nears 6%: Efforts to Curb Fiscal Shortfall
France's 2024 public sector budget deficit approaches 6% of the economic output, aligning with expectations. Initially projected at 6.1%, the deficit is slightly better than anticipated. Efforts are underway in parliament to reduce it to 5.4%, amidst rising spending and falling tax income.
The French government's 2024 public sector budget deficit is edging close to 6% of economic output, a figure highlighted by Finance Minister Eric Lombard. This outcome aligns with earlier expectations as the original budget bill targeted a deficit of 6.1%.
On Wednesday, a government spokeswoman confirmed that the fiscal shortfall was slightly better than anticipated. Despite this, the French administration is not complacent.
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has initiated measures in budget legislation, currently under parliamentary review, aiming to reduce the deficit to 5.4% within the year. Last year, the deficit expanded due to lower-than-expected tax revenues and increased spending.
