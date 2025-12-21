Strategic Discussions: BJP and Puducherry's Fiscal Future

Nitin Nabin, newly-appointed BJP national working president, convened with Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday at the minister's residence. Party insiders revealed the meeting stretched over 40 minutes.

Post-discussion, Rangasamy informed media representatives about deliberations on scheme implementations in Puducherry. The talks also addressed the fiscal demands of the union territory.

The CM refrained from discussing the continuity of the AINRC-BJP coalition. Nabin's visit to Puducherry commenced on December 20 and culminated on Sunday.

