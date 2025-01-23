Call for Men's Rights Commission Amid Rising 'False' Allegations of Harassment

In response to a growing number of allegedly false sexual harassment cases against men, Congress MLA Eldhose P. Kunnappilly is preparing to introduce a private member's bill calling for the establishment of a men's rights commission. The initiative aims to provide men with a structured platform to report grievances, akin to the existing women's commission.

Kunnappilly, representing Ernakulam's Perumbavoor constituency, is currently embroiled in a sexual assault case himself. He clarified that his advocacy for this bill is not a means to defend his pending legal troubles but rather to address what he sees as a broader issue of injustice faced by men due to spurious charges.

The MLA highlighted the misuse of protective measures intended for women, which, he asserts, often result in false accusations against men, leading to significant mental distress. He referenced the case of Boby Chemmanur, who faced imprisonment for comments deemed inflammatory, suggesting that an unchecked rise in such cases could lead to unwarranted legal consequences for individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)