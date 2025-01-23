Unrest in Mangaluru: Massage Parlour Vandalism Sparks Controversy

In a shocking incident, a fringe group stormed a massage parlour in Bejai, Mangaluru, causing substantial damage and creating a ruckus. The group, accusing the staff of unethical practices, vandalised the premises and attacked the employees, including women.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara criticized the destructive actions, emphasizing the need for due process and lawful handling of grievances. He highlighted that operations should be conducted legally and advised the public to seek police assistance for any complaints.

The police have moved swiftly, arresting several individuals involved in the attack. The investigation is ongoing, particularly into allegations made by Ram Sene leader Prasad Attavar, who connected the incident to ethical misconduct akin to a past infamous attack in 2009.

