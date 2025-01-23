Unrest in Mangaluru: Massage Parlour Vandalism Sparks Controversy
A massage parlour in Bejai, Mangaluru, was vandalized by a fringe group, accusing the staff of unethical practices. Karnataka's Home Minister has condemned the attack, urging legal measures. The police have arrested the perpetrators and are investigating claims made by Prasad Attavar, leader of Ram Sene.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a fringe group stormed a massage parlour in Bejai, Mangaluru, causing substantial damage and creating a ruckus. The group, accusing the staff of unethical practices, vandalised the premises and attacked the employees, including women.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara criticized the destructive actions, emphasizing the need for due process and lawful handling of grievances. He highlighted that operations should be conducted legally and advised the public to seek police assistance for any complaints.
The police have moved swiftly, arresting several individuals involved in the attack. The investigation is ongoing, particularly into allegations made by Ram Sene leader Prasad Attavar, who connected the incident to ethical misconduct akin to a past infamous attack in 2009.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maoist Surrender: Karnataka's Push for a Naxal-Free State
Lokayukta Raids Target Karnataka Minor Irrigation Official
Political Dynamics in Karnataka: ED Raids and Internal BJP Conflicts Unveiled
Karnataka CM Advocates for Respectful Policing
Karnataka Government's Controversial Naxal Surrender Policy Sparks Debate