Left Menu

Unrest in Mangaluru: Massage Parlour Vandalism Sparks Controversy

A massage parlour in Bejai, Mangaluru, was vandalized by a fringe group, accusing the staff of unethical practices. Karnataka's Home Minister has condemned the attack, urging legal measures. The police have arrested the perpetrators and are investigating claims made by Prasad Attavar, leader of Ram Sene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:34 IST
Unrest in Mangaluru: Massage Parlour Vandalism Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a fringe group stormed a massage parlour in Bejai, Mangaluru, causing substantial damage and creating a ruckus. The group, accusing the staff of unethical practices, vandalised the premises and attacked the employees, including women.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara criticized the destructive actions, emphasizing the need for due process and lawful handling of grievances. He highlighted that operations should be conducted legally and advised the public to seek police assistance for any complaints.

The police have moved swiftly, arresting several individuals involved in the attack. The investigation is ongoing, particularly into allegations made by Ram Sene leader Prasad Attavar, who connected the incident to ethical misconduct akin to a past infamous attack in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025