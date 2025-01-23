Security Forces Foil Naxalite IED Plot in Chhattisgarh
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully neutralized a powerful 50 kg IED planted by Naxalites. The explosive was hidden under a culvert near Timapur Durga temple. Neutralization efforts included a controlled explosion, with the recovery of several other IEDs across the region highlighting ongoing risks.
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district thwarted a potential disaster on Thursday by recovering a powerful 50 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites.
Discovered under a culvert near the Timapur Durga temple on the Basaguda-Awapalli Road, the remote-controlled device was identified by the Bomb Disposal Squad of the 168th CRPF battalion during a routine de-mining operation.
The squad attempted a safe removal, but due to its depth, a controlled explosion was executed. This operation underscores the persistent threat in the region, with several other IEDs recently found, posing ongoing challenges for security forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
