Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
