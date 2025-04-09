CRPF Jawan Injured in Chhattisgarh IED Blast Amid Rising Naxal Threat
A CRPF jawan sustained severe leg injuries in an IED explosion initiated by Naxals in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Similar incidents have caused casualties in the region, highlighting the escalating threat posed by Naxal-planted explosives. Security forces are conducting operations to neutralize this menace.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was severely injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in Bijapur's forest area, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, officials revealed. The incident took place near Kodapal Nala as a team from the 196 Battalion of the CRPF conducted area domination duties in Chinnakodepal.
The blast occurred when a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad member unknowingly stepped on a pressure-activated IED. The jawan suffered severe leg injuries and was swiftly taken to Bijapur district hospital for immediate medical treatment. In response, security forces launched a comprehensive search operation to locate the Maoists responsible and secure the area for personnel movement.
In a troubling trend, similar incidents have been reported in Chhattisgarh, including a fatal IED blast in Narayanpur district. Villagers Rajesh Usendi and Ramlal Korram, collecting wood in the forest, fell victim to the blast, resulting in Usendi's death and serious injuries to Korram. Authorities express concern over the increasing frequency of such attacks by Naxals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
