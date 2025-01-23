Left Menu

Grisly Case in Rachakonda: Ex-Serviceman's Disturbing Confession

The Rachakonda police are investigating an ex-serviceman's claim of murdering and dismembering his wife, though they have yet to recover the body. The suspect, now a security guard, said he disposed of the remains in a lake. Neighbors are evacuating due to fear, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:49 IST
The investigation into a shocking case in Rachakonda intensifies as police verify an ex-serviceman's disturbing claims of having murdered his wife, dismembered her body, and disposed of it in a lake.

Despite detaining the suspect, authorities have not yet located the wife's remains, complicating the probe. Eyewitnesses report heightened fear in the victim's neighborhood, with some residents moving out temporarily.

The suspect, identified as Gurumurthy, and currently employed as a security guard, supposedly accompanied his in-laws to file a missing persons report. Meanwhile, police efforts continue, with no new leads emerging to guide the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

