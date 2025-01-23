Grisly Case in Rachakonda: Ex-Serviceman's Disturbing Confession

The investigation into a shocking case in Rachakonda intensifies as police verify an ex-serviceman's disturbing claims of having murdered his wife, dismembered her body, and disposed of it in a lake.

Despite detaining the suspect, authorities have not yet located the wife's remains, complicating the probe. Eyewitnesses report heightened fear in the victim's neighborhood, with some residents moving out temporarily.

The suspect, identified as Gurumurthy, and currently employed as a security guard, supposedly accompanied his in-laws to file a missing persons report. Meanwhile, police efforts continue, with no new leads emerging to guide the investigation.

