INS Sarvekshak Completes Hydrographic Survey of Mauritius, Strengthening India-Mauritius Maritime

The Indian Navy’s INS Sarvekshak has successfully concluded the final phase of its hydrographic survey of Mauritius, covering an extensive area of over 25,000 square nautical miles. This significant achievement was celebrated during a reception ceremony onboard the vessel, marking another milestone in the enduring maritime partnership between India and Mauritius.

During the event, Shri Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, formally handed over the fair sheet of the hydrographic survey, newly prepared nautical charts, and survey equipment to Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, G.C.S.K., Hon'ble President of the Republic of Mauritius. The updated nautical charts are expected to significantly enhance Mauritius’ maritime infrastructure, resource management, and coastal development planning, furthering the country’s maritime ambitions.

Enhancing Maritime Cooperation

The hydrographic survey underscores the strong and enduring partnership between India and Mauritius, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering regional maritime development. The newly created nautical charts will assist Mauritius in:

Developing maritime infrastructure for trade and navigation.

Sustainable resource management through better mapping of marine environments.

Coastal planning and disaster management, ensuring preparedness for natural calamities.

Capt Tribhuvan Singh, Commanding Officer of INS Sarvekshak, highlighted the mission’s operational significance and discussed survey details with Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mauritius. The meeting reinforced India’s commitment to supporting Mauritius in realizing its maritime development goals.

Cultural and Diplomatic Engagements

As part of the visit, the ship’s crew organized a joint India-Mauritius yoga session on January 20, 2025, involving personnel from the National Coast Guard, the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture (IGCIC), and other participants. This event symbolized the shared cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The yoga session highlighted the importance of physical and mental well-being and served as a platform for fostering camaraderie between Indian Navy personnel and their Mauritian counterparts.

Strengthening SAGAR Vision

The hydrographic survey and associated activities align with India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which aims to promote sustainable maritime practices, regional cooperation, and collective prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

The visit of INS Sarvekshak reaffirms the longstanding partnership between the two nations, emphasizing mutual respect, trust, and collaboration in achieving maritime security and growth.

Looking Ahead

India’s support for Mauritius in maritime development continues to expand, with a focus on:

Capacity building in hydrography and marine infrastructure.

Enhanced maritime security and disaster management collaboration.

Training and skill development in nautical sciences and resource management.

The success of INS Sarvekshak’s mission showcases the growing depth of India-Mauritius relations and paves the way for future collaborative endeavors aimed at regional maritime growth and prosperity.