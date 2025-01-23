Left Menu

Martial Law Drama: South Korean Defense Minister's Court Testimony Unfolds

Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, facing insurrection charges, testified that President Yoon Suk Yeol overruled broader military deployment during a martial law attempt. The Constitutional Court is reviewing whether Yoon's impeachment and martial law declaration were justified, amid broader political and legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:59 IST
Martial Law Drama: South Korean Defense Minister's Court Testimony Unfolds
In a gripping session at South Korea's Constitutional Court, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun testified about his role in a controversial martial law attempt. He claims he recommended a wider military deployment but was overruled by President Yoon Suk Yeol, who now faces impeachment and legal scrutiny.

The court is examining whether President Yoon violated constitutional duties by imposing martial law to resolve political deadlock. Testimonies and evidence, including footage of military actions, have been presented, painting a complex picture of the events around Yoon's arrest and alleged abuse of power.

Kim admitted proposing martial law to Yoon, who sought aggressive legal actions against opposition leaders. With significant troop deployment, parliament acted swiftly to lift the decree after six hours. Yoon defended his actions, claiming it was always intended as a limited intervention, sparking ongoing debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

