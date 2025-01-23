Legacy of Gandhian Activist Mohan Hirabai Hiralal

Mohan Hirabai Hiralal, a noted advocate for Gandhian principles and forest rights, passed away at the age of 75 after battling a brief illness, according to family sources.

Hiralal, inspired by prominent figures Vinoba Bhave and Jayaprakash Narayan, significantly contributed to the 'Our village - We are government' campaign in the Gadchiroli district's Mendha-Lekha village.

His efforts over four decades were instrumental in making the village the first in India to achieve full control over the bamboo trade under the Community Forest Rights Act of 2006, a tribute noted by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)