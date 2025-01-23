Left Menu

Legacy of Gandhian Activist Mohan Hirabai Hiralal

Mohan Hirabai Hiralal, a prominent Gandhian and forest rights activist, passed away at 75 after a brief illness. He played a pivotal role in empowering the Mendha-Lekha village in Maharashtra, facilitating the village's landmark achievement of gaining full control over bamboo trade as per Community Forest Rights Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:13 IST
Mohan Hirabai Hiralal, a noted advocate for Gandhian principles and forest rights, passed away at the age of 75 after battling a brief illness, according to family sources.

Hiralal, inspired by prominent figures Vinoba Bhave and Jayaprakash Narayan, significantly contributed to the 'Our village - We are government' campaign in the Gadchiroli district's Mendha-Lekha village.

His efforts over four decades were instrumental in making the village the first in India to achieve full control over the bamboo trade under the Community Forest Rights Act of 2006, a tribute noted by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

