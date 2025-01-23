Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress During Flyover Inauguration

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during the inauguration of Bhopal's longest flyover, lambasted the Congress party for overlooking the contributions of two iconic leaders, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The flyover, named Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu, spans 2534 meters and was constructed at a cost of Rs 153 crore. Yadav emphasized the BJP's dedication to honoring Ambedkar by developing sites linked to him into pilgrimage routes.

Yadav accused Congress of hypocrisy, citing their 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign commencing from Ambedkar's birthplace, Mhow. He detailed how Congress allegedly disregarded important figures like Bose and Ambedkar, who faced injustices during their time. Yadav noted the BJP's achievements in infrastructure development in Bhopal, which he claimed lagged until the party's governance.

The Chief Minister announced upcoming projects, including the Bairagarh bridge and a bridge at Bwadiyakalan, with a budget of Rs 180 crore. He also mentioned an expansive mega capital project linking Bhopal with neighboring districts. Furthermore, an upcoming cabinet meeting in Maheshwar will see the approval of a new women's empowerment policy as a tribute to Lokmata Maa Ahilyabai Holkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)