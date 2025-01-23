Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Russia Warns NATO Over Troop Deployment

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, cautioned NATO against deploying troops to Ukraine, fearing escalation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity for European peacekeepers to secure a ceasefire, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions involving key international figures.

  • Country:
  • Russia

In a stern warning, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday cautioned NATO countries against sending troops to Ukraine. She asserted that such a move would exacerbate the conflict uncontrollably, describing it as unacceptable for Russia.

Amid these tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy outlined the need for at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to secure stability and prevent a new Russian assault following any ceasefire agreement.

These developments underscore the intense diplomatic dynamics surrounding the situation, as both Russia and Ukraine navigate a complex geopolitical landscape to maintain peace and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

