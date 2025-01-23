In a stern warning, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday cautioned NATO countries against sending troops to Ukraine. She asserted that such a move would exacerbate the conflict uncontrollably, describing it as unacceptable for Russia.

Amid these tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy outlined the need for at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to secure stability and prevent a new Russian assault following any ceasefire agreement.

These developments underscore the intense diplomatic dynamics surrounding the situation, as both Russia and Ukraine navigate a complex geopolitical landscape to maintain peace and sovereignty.

