Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's upcoming visit to India aims to review and bolster Egypt-India relations. Discussions will explore trade, investment, and agriculture, alongside defense cooperation. Previous high-level visits between leaders have elevated ties to strategic partnerships, and efforts are underway to enhance bilateral trade and military collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:28 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Egypt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is scheduled to visit India early next month, focusing on deepening the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. The agenda includes discussions on expanding cooperation across trade, investment, shipping, and agriculture.

Talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will cover a broad range of bilateral interests, as well as the impacts of the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The ministerial meeting is set to evaluate the progress on agreements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2023.

After El-Sisi's significant visit to India earlier this year, where the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership, both countries are working towards increasing bilateral trade from USD 7 billion to 12 billion in five years. With substantial investments by Indian companies in Egypt, the collaboration aims to strengthen defense, security, and economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025