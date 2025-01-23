Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is scheduled to visit India early next month, focusing on deepening the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. The agenda includes discussions on expanding cooperation across trade, investment, shipping, and agriculture.

Talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will cover a broad range of bilateral interests, as well as the impacts of the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The ministerial meeting is set to evaluate the progress on agreements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2023.

After El-Sisi's significant visit to India earlier this year, where the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership, both countries are working towards increasing bilateral trade from USD 7 billion to 12 billion in five years. With substantial investments by Indian companies in Egypt, the collaboration aims to strengthen defense, security, and economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)