Escalating Tensions: Russia Rejects NATO Peacekeeping in Ukraine
Russia has denounced the idea of NATO countries sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, warning of an unmanageable escalation. Both British and German officials had discussed potential troop contributions. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has pushed for significant peacekeeping presence post-ceasefire, while Russia remains open to dialogue with the US.
Russia has firmly rejected the notion of NATO countries sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, warning that such an action would lead to uncontrollable escalation in the region.
Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, criticized the involvement of troops in Ukraine, citing recent mentions by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius as unacceptable to Russia.
As discussions continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscores the necessity of a robust peacekeeping force to prevent future Russian offensives, despite open channels for dialogue with US President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
