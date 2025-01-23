Consumer Agency Challenges Tech Giants Over Consumer Complaints

The Consumer Protection Authority has taken decisive action against tech giant Apple and cab services Ola and Uber, following an influx of consumer complaints. According to Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the CCPA has issued notices to these companies regarding alleged shortcomings in software performance and pricing strategies.

Apple is responding to technical issues stemming from recent iOS updates. A significant number of iPhone users have reported experiencing service problems, with nearly 90% attributing them to recent updates, prompting the CCPA's involvement in seeking explanations from Apple.

Meanwhile, Ola and Uber are under scrutiny for suspected differential pricing based on users' mobile operating systems. The CCPA's notices aim to address these concerns, as the government remains firm in its commitment to preventing consumer exploitation in the tech market.

