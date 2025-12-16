Left Menu

Rider's Crime Ride: From Uber to Arrest

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly molested and robbed by an Uber bike taxi rider in Kalyan. The suspect, Siddhesh Pardeshi, was initially misidentified as a Rapido rider. After leading the woman to a secluded area under false pretenses, he threatened her with a weapon and stole cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:18 IST
An incident involving the alleged molestation and robbery of a 26-year-old woman passenger by an Uber bike taxi rider has led to the arrest of Siddhesh Pardeshi, a 19-year-old who dropped out after class VII. The arrest took place in Kalyan on Tuesday following the alleged events on December 13.

Confusion initially arose over the suspect's identity, with police earlier naming him as a Rapido bike taxi rider. However, the FIR confirmed the woman's use of the Uber app to book her journey, clarifying the situation as the probe continued.

According to the FIR, rather than taking the woman to her intended destination, Pardeshi detoured to an isolated area, coerced her with a weapon, which he claimed was acid-filled pepper spray, and robbed her. The woman, although injured during her escape attempt, managed to alert locals, who detained the suspect until police remanded him in custody.

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

