Tragic Fog Accident Claims Lives of Two Timber Traders

In a tragic accident, two timber traders lost their lives and another was critically injured after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle in dense fog on Thursday. The incident occurred near Bikania Mor, under Bisalpur police station limits.

Pradeep Kumar Vishnoi, SHO of Bisalpur police station, stated that the accident took place around 10 am as the victims were returning home. The traders, identified as Billu (45), Munshi (40), and Ranjit, all from Gauhaniya, were on a single bike when they were hit. Munshi was killed instantly in the collision.

Despite being rushed to a nearby community health center, Billu later succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital, leaving Ranjit still fighting for his life. The police have initiated a probe to trace the unidentified vehicle and are urging any witnesses to come forward with information.

(With inputs from agencies.)