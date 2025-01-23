Left Menu

Tungsten Mining Project Annulled Amidst Public Sentiments

The Indian government's decision to cancel Tungsten mining in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, reflects the influence of public sentiment and the state’s stance. Chief Minister M K Stalin declared that future mining activities would require state consent, emphasizing the government's commitment to protecting state rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:54 IST
The central authority's choice to halt Tungsten mining in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district signals a responsiveness to public sentiment and the unwavering stance of the state government, Chief Minister M K Stalin revealed on Thursday.

Stalin stated that moving forward, the Centre must refrain from auctioning mining blocks without the state government's consent, underscoring his commitment to preventing mining activities as long as he holds office.

In a post on social media platform 'X', the Chief Minister highlighted the state legislature's unanimous resolution against the mining project and urged opposition parties to support state rights, marking a significant victory for local governance.

