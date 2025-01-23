Pakistan's National Assembly Stirs Controversy with New Cyber Law Amendments

In a controversial move, Pakistan's National Assembly has endorsed significant amendments to the nation's cyber laws, sparking widespread backlash from opposition parties and journalists.

The amended Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduces strict penalties, including up to three years' imprisonment and fines reaching Rs 2 million, for disseminating fake news.

Despite protests and a collective walkout by political factions and reporters, the bill was passed and now awaits clearance from the Senate to become law.

(With inputs from agencies.)