Pakistan's National Assembly Stirs Controversy with New Cyber Law Amendments

Pakistan's National Assembly has passed controversial amendments to cyber laws, imposing severe penalties for spreading fake news. Boycotted by opposition parties and journalists, the bill introduces strict controls on social media and mandates the creation of a Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority. It awaits Senate approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:04 IST
  • Pakistan

In a controversial move, Pakistan's National Assembly has endorsed significant amendments to the nation's cyber laws, sparking widespread backlash from opposition parties and journalists.

The amended Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduces strict penalties, including up to three years' imprisonment and fines reaching Rs 2 million, for disseminating fake news.

Despite protests and a collective walkout by political factions and reporters, the bill was passed and now awaits clearance from the Senate to become law.

