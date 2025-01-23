Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: India and China Seek a Path Forward

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Beijing to discuss India-China relations, focusing on de-escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control and resuming important bilateral dialogues. This visit follows a previous high-profile meeting and aims to address political, economic, and cultural domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:12 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarks on a strategic visit to Beijing this Sunday, marking it as the second major diplomatic interaction between India and China in recent weeks. The intended talks aim to continue building on discussions initiated by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his recent visit.

The focus of the talks, as indicated by the Ministry of External Affairs, involves a detailed examination of political, economic, and people-to-people issues. Central to these discussions will be measures to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and exploring opportunities like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The backdrop of these events harks back to an agreement reached between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the need for stable relations despite historical and ongoing disputes. This approach emphasizes diplomacy and cooperation as critical paths toward a peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

