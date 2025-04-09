Left Menu

Noida's Safe City Project: A Step Towards Enhanced Public Safety

The Uttar Pradesh government is accelerating the 'Safe City' project implementation in Noida. With a budget of Rs 208.47 crore, the project aims to modernize city safety infrastructure. Key features include the Integrated Command and Control Center, surveillance systems, and advanced technologies for efficient monitoring and emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:22 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is expediting the 'Safe City' project in Noida, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mission. The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) commits to executing the project in six phases with a dedicated Rs 208.47 crore budget.

A pivotal aspect involves upgrading Noida's Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) for centralized monitoring. Once finalized, the project will link all police stations, the CCTV network, and traffic systems to the ICCC, enhancing emergency response through an advanced Public Address System.

The project plans to implement six major components, such as a Communication Network, data center, CCTV surveillance, and GIS. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, these components will ensure the Safe City's capacity to manage public safety effectively across 225 square kilometers of Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

