Rishab Rikhiram Sharma: Healing with the Strings of Tradition

In an era where mental health is increasingly spotlighted, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma leverages the ancient art of raga therapy to address emotional wellness. Drawing from personal struggles and mentorship under the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Sharma has employed music as a means to heal and connect.

Through online platforms like Clubhouse and Instagram, Sharma has built a robust community centered around the therapeutic potential of music. His 'Sitar For Mental Health' tour across Indian cities emphasizes the culturally rich yet often overlooked practice of using music for mental rejuvenation.

Notably, Sharma, who hails from a family of renowned luthiers, pays homage to his musical roots while inviting a new audience to explore traditional music's healing capabilities. With an impressive following, notably among youth, he revives interest in spiritual and traditional compositions, blending them with a contemporary approach to mental health care.

