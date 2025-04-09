Scorching Temperatures Grip Northern India Amid Severe Heatwaves

Extreme heatwave conditions have ravaged Northern India, particularly affecting Rajasthan and Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday marked Delhi's highest minimum temperature in April over the last three years.

Rajasthan's Barmer hit a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius. A western disturbance is expected to bring some respite through thunderstorms and showers in regions such as Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions in the coming days.

Warnings of similar weather extend to Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, with predictions of thunderstorms and rain. Authorities in these regions have issued alerts, urging preparedness as severe temperatures continue to pose challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)