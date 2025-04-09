Left Menu

Rajasthan and Delhi faced severe heatwave conditions, with high temperatures continuing. Western disturbances may bring relief with rain in some regions. Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also experiencing extreme weather conditions. Warnings and alerts have been issued across affected areas, highlighting the ongoing climatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:21 IST
Scorching Temperatures Grip Northern India Amid Severe Heatwaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Extreme heatwave conditions have ravaged Northern India, particularly affecting Rajasthan and Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday marked Delhi's highest minimum temperature in April over the last three years.

Rajasthan's Barmer hit a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius. A western disturbance is expected to bring some respite through thunderstorms and showers in regions such as Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions in the coming days.

Warnings of similar weather extend to Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, with predictions of thunderstorms and rain. Authorities in these regions have issued alerts, urging preparedness as severe temperatures continue to pose challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

