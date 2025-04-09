Scorching Temperatures Grip Northern India Amid Severe Heatwaves
Rajasthan and Delhi faced severe heatwave conditions, with high temperatures continuing. Western disturbances may bring relief with rain in some regions. Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also experiencing extreme weather conditions. Warnings and alerts have been issued across affected areas, highlighting the ongoing climatic challenges.
- Country:
- India
Extreme heatwave conditions have ravaged Northern India, particularly affecting Rajasthan and Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday marked Delhi's highest minimum temperature in April over the last three years.
Rajasthan's Barmer hit a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius. A western disturbance is expected to bring some respite through thunderstorms and showers in regions such as Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions in the coming days.
Warnings of similar weather extend to Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, with predictions of thunderstorms and rain. Authorities in these regions have issued alerts, urging preparedness as severe temperatures continue to pose challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heatwave
- temperature
- Rajasthan
- Delhi
- IMD
- weather
- storm
- Himachal Pradesh
- Andhra Pradesh
- alerts
ALSO READ
South Korea's Strategy Against U.S. Tariff Storm
Political Storm Erupts as Comedian's Act Sparks Controversy
Political Firestorm: Distorted Remarks and Overshadowed Issues
Kunal Kamra's Comedy Sparks Political Firestorm in Maharashtra
Controversy Erupts: DK Shivakumar's Alleged Remarks Stir Political Storm in Karnataka