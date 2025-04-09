Clash Over Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vocally supported the demonstrations by National Conference MLAs over the Waqf Amendment Act in the legislative assembly, arguing that the legislation has affected the sentiments of the region's majority population.

In response to criticisms from rival parties PDP and Peoples Conference, Abdullah accused them of previously cooperating with the BJP to the detriment of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly pointing to unrest in 2016.

The legislative assembly was disrupted for three days due to opposition protests over the issue, with Abdullah assuring a strategic plan on addressing the matter while dismissing controversies surrounding his meeting with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

