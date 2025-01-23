DRDO to Showcase Cutting-Edge Defence Innovations at 76th Republic Day Parade

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to captivate the nation with its groundbreaking advancements in defence technology during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2025. Upholding the vision of empowering India with cutting-edge technologies and achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, the DRDO tableau, themed ‘Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats’, will showcase an impressive array of innovations designed to bolster national security.

The DRDO tableau will display state-of-the-art systems, including:

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM)

Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C)

155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)

Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy Systems

Satellite-Based Surveillance Systems

Medium Power Radar – Arudhra

Advanced Lightweight Torpedo

Electronic Warfare System – Dharashakti

Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapons

Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS)

Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System (UAS)

V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces

Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone

UGRAM Assault Rifle

2024 Achievements Showcased

DRDO will also highlight its significant achievements from 2024 through tableau posters, featuring:

Long Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile

Lightweight Bulletproof Jacket ‘ABHED’

Divyastra - Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV)

‘Zorawar’ Light Tank

Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade, incorporating advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, software-defined radios, and electro-optic systems (Shyen).

Pralay Weapon System and Armed Forces Integration

In addition to the tableau, DRDO will display the Pralay Weapon System, a surface-to-surface tactical missile developed with advanced technologies to enhance India’s strike capabilities. Several DRDO-developed systems, including the Nag Missile System, Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher, BrahMos, Short Span Bridging System (10m), and the Akash Weapon System, will feature in the Armed Forces contingents during the parade.

Reinforcing Aatmanirbhar Bharat

DRDO’s commitment to self-reliance and precision has driven the development of advanced military systems that align with the ‘Make in India and Make for the World’ mission. The organisation continues to collaborate with academia, industry, start-ups, and the Armed Forces to advance critical defence technologies and reinforce the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Additional Insights

In its ongoing efforts to promote innovation, DRDO has announced the launch of several new projects in 2025, including the development of hypersonic glide vehicles, AI-driven autonomous systems, and next-generation cyber warfare technologies. These initiatives are expected to position India as a global leader in defence innovation.

The 76th Republic Day Parade will serve as a platform to celebrate DRDO’s contributions to national security, showcasing the organisation's pivotal role in transforming India’s defence ecosystem and ensuring readiness to counter multi-domain threats.