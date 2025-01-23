Iraqi Parliament Passes Controversial Prisoner Amnesty Law

The Iraqi parliament has enacted a landmark amnesty law potentially freeing thousands of prisoners, including individuals convicted of attacking U.S. soldiers and members of terrorist organizations like the Islamic State. The law allows retrials if confessions were obtained under duress, according to a draft viewed by Reuters.

Sunni lawmakers have strongly advocated for the law, aiming to aid thousands of Sunni Muslims convicted on terrorism-related charges. Estimates suggest around 30,000 Sunni prisoners might be eligible for retrials under this provision.

Concerns regarding sectarian division accompany these legal changes, as amendments now allow sect-based personal status laws, which critics argue could exacerbate Sunni-Shi'ite tensions in a volatile socio-political landscape.

