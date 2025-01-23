Left Menu

Tech Giants Confronted: Apple, Ola, Uber Under Consumer Protection Scrutiny

The Consumer Protection Authority has issued notices to Apple Inc, Ola, and Uber following complaints about iPhone software updates and cab pricing disparities. Apple faces issues related to service after iOS updates, while Ola and Uber confront allegations of pricing differences based on mobile operating systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to tech giant Apple and cab services Ola and Uber. The action comes after consumer grievances regarding software issues and pricing disparities, according to Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Apple must address technical problems reported by iPhone users, linked mainly to recent iOS updates. A survey found 60% of users facing significant call failures, directly attributed to the updates, excluding WiFi or network faults.

Meanwhile, Ola and Uber are challenged over pricing models based on users' phone operating systems. Joshi describes this as an unfair trade practice, prompting the CCPA's investigation. Uber denies setting prices by phone type and awaits further dialogue with the CCPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

