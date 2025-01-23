Tech Giants Confronted: Apple, Ola, Uber Under Consumer Protection Scrutiny

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to tech giant Apple and cab services Ola and Uber. The action comes after consumer grievances regarding software issues and pricing disparities, according to Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Apple must address technical problems reported by iPhone users, linked mainly to recent iOS updates. A survey found 60% of users facing significant call failures, directly attributed to the updates, excluding WiFi or network faults.

Meanwhile, Ola and Uber are challenged over pricing models based on users' phone operating systems. Joshi describes this as an unfair trade practice, prompting the CCPA's investigation. Uber denies setting prices by phone type and awaits further dialogue with the CCPA.

