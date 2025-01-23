Left Menu

Supreme Court Recalls Suspension of Tihar Jail Officials in Unitech Case

The Supreme Court has recalled its order suspending a Tihar Jail official involved with former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra. Despite departmental inquiries and ongoing legal proceedings, the court reversed the suspension of assistant superintendent Chetram Meena, highlighting the financial burden of indefinite suspensions on the state.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reversed an earlier decision that suspended a Tihar Central Jail official accused of providing special facilities to former Unitech Group promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh decided to lift the suspension of assistant superintendent Chetram Meena. This change comes amid unresolved departmental and criminal inquiries, and after considering the financial strain of continued suspensions on the state treasury.

The court had initially suspended 32 Tihar Jail officials on allegations of collusion with the Chandras. However, with chargesheets only recently filed, the court acknowledged that these proceedings would likely extend over a considerable period, necessitating a reassessment of current suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

