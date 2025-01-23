Rene Benko's Downfall: The Collapse of a Billionaire's Empire

Austrian real estate magnate Rene Benko has faced a precipitous fall, marked by his arrest following the collapse of his property empire, Signa Holding. Known for its substantial portfolio, including the Chrysler Building and Berlin's KaDeWe, Signa declared insolvency in November 2023, catalyzing a wave of selloffs and bankruptcies.

The unraveling came in the wake of mounting debts, estimated at around 5 billion euros, amidst shifting global interest rates. As subsidiaries faltered, major asset sales commenced; notable transactions included the stakes in Sportscheck, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, and KaDeWe properties.

Personal challenges escalated for Benko with a court filing for insolvency as a sole trader in 2024. Legal troubles mounted, culminating in his arrest by Austrian authorities in January 2025, highlighting a dramatic decline for the once-revered businessman.

(With inputs from agencies.)