Tragic Turn: Software Engineer's Death After Family Scuffle

Gurugram police unveiled new insights into the death of 35-year-old software engineer Navdeep Singh, stating he committed suicide by hanging after a dispute with his father-in-law, Rajkumar, and cousin, Rohit.

The confrontation took place at Singh's residence in Ashok Vihar Phase 2. After the argument, the two men reportedly left, locking Singh in a room, where he subsequently ended his life using a bedsheet. Post-mortem findings confirmed the suicide, leading to the arrests of Rajkumar and Rohit for abetment.

Initially, police booked Singh's wife, Seema, and brother-in-law for murder following a complaint from Singh's father. However, post-mortem revelations led to the charge being downgraded to abetment to suicide. The engineer's wife and young daughter were missing from the house on the day of the incident.

