Tragic Turn: Software Engineer's Death After Family Scuffle

A software engineer, Navdeep Singh, in Gurugram allegedly committed suicide after a confrontation with his father-in-law and cousin. His death led to their arrest for abetment to suicide, replacing initial murder charges. His wife and daughter are reportedly missing from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:33 IST
Navdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram police unveiled new insights into the death of 35-year-old software engineer Navdeep Singh, stating he committed suicide by hanging after a dispute with his father-in-law, Rajkumar, and cousin, Rohit.

The confrontation took place at Singh's residence in Ashok Vihar Phase 2. After the argument, the two men reportedly left, locking Singh in a room, where he subsequently ended his life using a bedsheet. Post-mortem findings confirmed the suicide, leading to the arrests of Rajkumar and Rohit for abetment.

Initially, police booked Singh's wife, Seema, and brother-in-law for murder following a complaint from Singh's father. However, post-mortem revelations led to the charge being downgraded to abetment to suicide. The engineer's wife and young daughter were missing from the house on the day of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

