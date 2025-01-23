Italy's Controversial Deportation: A Diplomatic Stalemate?

In a surprising turn of events, Italy repatriated Osama Elmasry Njeem to Libya citing concerns over his 'social dangerousness,' despite an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The decision came after a legal technicality led to Njeem's sudden release, a move Italy's interior minister called necessary for national security. Questions arose as Italy relies on Libya for migration control, adding further complexity to the situation.

The ICC demanded answers, while opposition parties lambasted the government for what they described as an intentional political decision, urging Prime Minister Meloni to clarify Italy's stance in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)