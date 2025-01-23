Left Menu

Italy's Controversial Deportation: A Diplomatic Stalemate?

Italy swiftly repatriated Libyan Osama Elmasry Njeem, charged with war crimes, citing his 'social dangerousness.' His sudden release, a result of legal technicality, raised concerns, especially as Italy collaborates with Libya on migration control. The ICC sought clarification, and opposition criticized Italy's governmental decision as shameful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:46 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Italy repatriated Osama Elmasry Njeem to Libya citing concerns over his 'social dangerousness,' despite an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The decision came after a legal technicality led to Njeem's sudden release, a move Italy's interior minister called necessary for national security. Questions arose as Italy relies on Libya for migration control, adding further complexity to the situation.

The ICC demanded answers, while opposition parties lambasted the government for what they described as an intentional political decision, urging Prime Minister Meloni to clarify Italy's stance in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

