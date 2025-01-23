Left Menu

New Era of Criminal Laws: Insightful Legal Texts Unveiled by K K Khandelwal

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu announced the release of three critical legal texts on India's new criminal laws, authored by retired bureaucrat K K Khandelwal. These texts replace outdated British-era legal codes, offering a modern approach focusing on community service as an evolved form of punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday unveiled three crucial legal texts by retired bureaucrat K K Khandelwal, detailing India's contemporary criminal laws.

The texts, co-authored by Ravindra Khandelwal, Kamaljeet Dahiya, Anu Singh, and Varun Chugh, represent a shift from British-era codes, modernizing the legal framework to reflect today's societal needs.

During the release, Justice Nagu highlighted the innovative grouping of offenses and the introduction of community service as punishment, signaling a move towards a more rehabilitative justice system in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

