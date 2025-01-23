New Era of Criminal Laws: Insightful Legal Texts Unveiled by K K Khandelwal

In a significant legal development, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday unveiled three crucial legal texts by retired bureaucrat K K Khandelwal, detailing India's contemporary criminal laws.

The texts, co-authored by Ravindra Khandelwal, Kamaljeet Dahiya, Anu Singh, and Varun Chugh, represent a shift from British-era codes, modernizing the legal framework to reflect today's societal needs.

During the release, Justice Nagu highlighted the innovative grouping of offenses and the introduction of community service as punishment, signaling a move towards a more rehabilitative justice system in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)