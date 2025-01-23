Left Menu

Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

Police arrested Anil Fernandes from Kerala, part of a gang that posed as ED officials to rob Rs 30 lakh from a businessman in Bantwal. Investigators recovered a vehicle with a fake Tamil Nadu plate involved in the crime. The investigation continues to capture other culprits and recover the stolen money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:10 IST
In a significant development, police have apprehended Anil Fernandes, believed to be part of a gang that impersonated ED officials to steal Rs 30 lakh from a business owner in Bantwal.

The arrest of Fernandes, a native of Kerala, followed an extensive investigation by four special teams set up by Superintendent of Police Yathish N.

Authorities have recovered a vehicle used in the heist, along with a fake Tamil Nadu number plate, valued at Rs 11 lakh. The search for additional suspects and remaining stolen funds is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

