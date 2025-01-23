Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

In a significant development, police have apprehended Anil Fernandes, believed to be part of a gang that impersonated ED officials to steal Rs 30 lakh from a business owner in Bantwal.

The arrest of Fernandes, a native of Kerala, followed an extensive investigation by four special teams set up by Superintendent of Police Yathish N.

Authorities have recovered a vehicle used in the heist, along with a fake Tamil Nadu number plate, valued at Rs 11 lakh. The search for additional suspects and remaining stolen funds is ongoing.

