CIC Vacancy Race: Search Committee Formed
A five-member search committee has been formed under Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan to shortlist candidates for eight vacant information commissioner positions at the Central Information Commission (CIC). With 161 applications received, the committee will evaluate and recommend candidates to a prime minister-led committee for final approval.
A search committee has been constituted by the government under Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan to select candidates for the eight available information commissioner positions at the Central Information Commission (CIC).
This five-member panel includes senior officials from the Ministry of Personnel, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, in addition to Manoj Panda from the 16th Finance Commission.
The selection process follows an open call for applications, which has garnered 161 responses, including applicants from diverse fields such as a sitting Delhi High Court judge, as per an RTI disclosure.
