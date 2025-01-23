Rajiv Ranjan Singh Inaugurates Conclave on Holistic Development of Livestock Sectors in North-East India

On January 23, 2025, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying & Panchayati Raj, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, inaugurated the Conclave on Dialogue for Holistic Development of Livestock Sectors in the North-East Region, held in Shillong. The event was attended by Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, as well as ministers from North-Eastern states, senior officials, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, researchers, and stakeholders.

During the conclave, Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched several significant initiatives aimed at bolstering the livestock sector in the North-East. These included the inauguration of 15 Entrepreneurship Development Projects (EDPs) under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), with a collective investment of ₹10.93 crore. Additionally, four Fodder Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) were established, facilitated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), to improve fodder availability.

Shri Singh also unveiled plans for a Regional Semen Production Laboratory and Goat Semen Bank in Khanapara, backed by an investment of ₹337.29 lakh. These facilities will serve to improve breeding inputs in the region. Moreover, the NDDB is set to conduct a Baseline Village Survey to establish multipurpose dairy cooperative societies in Arunachal Pradesh, with a focus on the Namsai, Lohit, and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

Strengthening the Livestock Infrastructure in Meghalaya and Sikkim

For Meghalaya, Shri Singh inaugurated the Intensive Cattle Development Project in Khliehtyrshi with an investment of ₹31.86 lakh, and the Multiplier Pig Farm in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District, with a cost of ₹10.23 crore. In Sikkim, the Development and Conservation Program for Siri Cattle was launched, with ₹215.6 lakh in support. The state also saw the inauguration of a Regional AI Training Centre under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) in Gangtok, with a budget of ₹450 lakh.

The conclave also witnessed the launch of a "Poultry Song" in Khasi, titled “Ka Kam Ri Syiar, Kyntiew Ka Ioh Ka Kot,” aimed at promoting poultry farming in the region.

Private Sector Investment and Public-Private Partnerships

The conclave emphasized the importance of attracting private sector investment and fostering public-private partnerships (PPPs) to develop the region’s livestock sector. Notable investment intents were announced, including ₹200 crore by IB Group for the poultry and feed sector, and ₹250 crore from the Karnataka Poultry Federation to promote sustainable growth in poultry farming across the North-East.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted the region’s significant pig population—42.4 lakh, accounting for 46.42% of India’s total—which contributes approximately ₹5,000 crore to the regional economy. He urged the development of a cluster-based approach to capitalize on these resources, turning the region into an export hub for piggery products.

National Livestock Mission’s Role in Transforming the Sector

The Minister also detailed the progress of the National Livestock Mission, highlighting that 245 projects had been approved for the region, including 184 for piggery farming, 45 for goat farming, and 16 for poultry farming. Additionally, a robust vaccination program was noted, with FMD Round IV covering 74.95 lakh bovines and 86% vaccination coverage. The Round I vaccination of CSF in Mizoram has already administered 18.10 lakh doses across the region.

Shri Singh also discussed the proposed ₹700 crore investment from various private sectors, aimed at filling gaps in supply and improving the livestock value chain. He encouraged state governments to create a single-window system to attract and facilitate private sector investment in the livestock sector.

Strategic Vision for the North-East Livestock Sector

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh acknowledged the unique geographical and climatic conditions of the North-East, which pose challenges for livestock farming, particularly in the piggery, poultry, and fodder sectors. He emphasized the need to increase milk and egg production to achieve self-sufficiency in the region. The Minister further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and called on stakeholders to commit to the growth of the livestock sector in line with the Astalaxmi vision for the North-East.

The conclave featured interactive sessions on the piggery, dairy, poultry, and fodder production sectors, including an Industry-Government Dialogue on investment opportunities and sectoral development.

Addressing Challenges and Setting a Development Roadmap

Shri A T Mondal, Minister of Community & Rural Development, Power & Taxation, Government of Meghalaya, representing the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, spoke about the state’s potential in livestock development despite its unique challenges. The state has developed a ten-year roadmap to further strengthen its livestock sector.

Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), stressed the importance of market linkages, infrastructure development, and a data-driven approach to making the North-East a model for livestock development. Other dignitaries, including Shri C. Lalsawivunga, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Mizoram, Shri Sudhanshu Das, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tripura, and Shri Alexander L. Hek, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Development, Meghalaya, also participated in the event.

The conclave successfully fostered collaboration among policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, and stakeholders, setting a strong foundation for transformative growth in the livestock sector of the North-East Region.