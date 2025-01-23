Left Menu

DGP's Strategic Visit to Basantgarh: Enhancing Security and Community Engagement

Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Nalin Prabhat visited Basantgarh in Udhampur for a thorough operational review. He encouraged security personnel to prioritize resident safety while tackling threats. He emphasized the importance of community trust and urged modernizing police infrastructure and technology for improved security response.

Updated: 23-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:20 IST
In a strategic move, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited Basantgarh in the Udhampur district to conduct a comprehensive operational review. This area holds significant strategic importance, and the DGP emphasized the relentless tackling of emerging threats while ensuring the safety of residents.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain and senior officers from the police, CRPF, and Army, DGP Prabhat met with personnel deployed at Forward Operating Bases. He praised their steadfast dedication to maintaining peace and security, often under challenging conditions, and reiterated the crucial role of addressing threats decisively.

The DGP also highlighted the value of community engagement, urging officers to focus on building trust and collaboration with residents. He directed intensified outreach efforts, prompt addressing of grievances, and close cooperation with local stakeholders to foster a sense of security and unity in Basantgarh.

