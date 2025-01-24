Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for Anti-Discrimination Lawsuit Against New Mexico Schools

The New Mexico Supreme Court allows an anti-discrimination lawsuit against the state's largest school district, affirming schools as 'public accommodations' under the NM Human Rights Act. The case involves discriminatory acts by a teacher against Native American students, sparking wider calls for inclusive educational environments.

Albuquerque | Updated: 24-01-2025 04:51 IST
  • United States

The New Mexico Supreme Court has paved the way for an anti-discrimination lawsuit against the state's largest school district, confirming that public schools and universities can be held accountable under the New Mexico Human Rights Act. The decision originates from a 2018 incident involving a high school teacher's alleged discriminatory actions against Native American students in Albuquerque.

The court noted that the state has a regrettable history of racial discrimination, particularly within educational institutions, and that the intent to prevent such discrimination has been clear since New Mexico's statehood. The ruling reinforces the concept that public schools are considered 'public accommodations,' ensuring they remain accessible to all children, as stipulated by the state constitution.

The legal action, initiated by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, accused Albuquerque Public Schools and a teacher of creating a hostile learning environment through discriminatory conduct. The case has led to significant discussions about cultural sensitivity and inclusivity in educational settings, drawing a mixed response from school officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

